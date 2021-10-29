Sport and natural science added to SVGCC programmes

The St. Vincent & the Grenadines Community College (SVGCC) has added an Associate of Applied science (AAS) in Sports Science and an Associate of Science (AS) in Natural Sciences to its list of 2021/2022 full-time programme offerings.

Sports and programme coordinator, Roxell John, commented that through the AAS Sports Science, the SVGCC intends to usher in a new era of sports education in St. Vincent & the Grenadines which not only prepares students for a profession in sports, but also has the potential to influence the overall health, wellness and productivity of the nation.

Students who intend to pursue the AAS Sports Science can expect to be enrolled in core courses such as sports biomechanics, human anatomy and physiology, methodology & pedagogy of coaching, sports management, sports medicine, sports psychology, sports massage, teaching practicum, and skills & techniques of sports and games for cricket, basketball, athletics and football.

The new AS in Natural Sciences, according to head of department for sciences, Veronica Luke, seeks to answer to the growing call for more opportunities in science-based study areas.

2021 admissions for the AAS sports science, AS natural sciences, and all full-time associate degree, CAPE, and certificate programmes at the SVGCC’s division of Arts, Sciences & General Studies (DASGS) and its division of Technical & Vocational Education (DTVE) will be open from Saturday October 30th, 2021 to Wednesday 3rd November, 2021 from 11:00am to 4:00pm.

