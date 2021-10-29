Taiwan assists with the rehabilitation and repair works of the Rabacca bridge

The eruptions of the La Soufriere volcano, heavy rainfalls and lahars starting from April this year have done tremendous damage to the Rabacca Dry River bridge which is now being repaired with the assistance of the Republic of China Taiwan.

The government of Taiwan has donated US106 thousand dollars towards the rehabilitation and repair works of the bridge.

Speaking at a ceremony at the Rabacca bridge on Tuesday area representative and Minister of Transport and Works Montgomery Daniel said that the government and people of SVG are grateful and thankful for the continued assistance provided by Taiwan.

Minister Daniel further stressed on the importance of the Rabacca Dry River bridge and noted the challenges that residents above it faced before it was built in 2007 through a collaboration between the government of SVG and the government of the Republic of China (Taiwan).

Daniel noted that besides the rehabilitation project of the Rabacca bridge the Taiwan government has also donated over 1 million US dollars to assist with rehabilitation work in north windward in the aftermath of the volcanic eruption.

Taiwan’s ambassador to SVG Peter Lan said that the government of Taiwan is always eager and happy to assist SVG in its development.

