Return to face to face learning under new protocol

It is back to school for students today in St.Vincent and the Grenadines under new protocols.

One of them is that unvaccinated teachers are required to produce a rapid antigen test to return to the classroom.

The Ministry of Health is notifying teachers that rapid antigen tests can be done at the Victoria Park, Monday to Friday 8:00 am to 4:00 pm, from Monday, 1st November 2021.

Interested persons are asked to pay at the stewards office, located at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital in Kingstown.

All workplace clearance tests within the public system are 26.50 EC per test.

