Minister of Education Curtis King on NBC radio on Saturday reiterated the importance of face to face instruction.

He highlighted some of the challenges that children faced during online instructions.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education Myccle Burke also noted the importance of face to face instructions noting that it will go a long way towards students development.

