Long-awaited home for football to be erected

The St Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation (SVGFF) last week announced that it has completed the purchase of five acres of prime land at Cane Grove.

Funded as part of the FIFA Forward Program, the land which cost EC $2.4 million, will be used to erect the highly anticipated and long-awaited “home for football”.

This “home”, when realized, will host a full-size international football field, a futsal facility as well a technical centre, equipped to accommodate two teams and their officials.

Already, the SVGFF has developed an artist impression of the entire project. However, more detailed designs are forthcoming and would be unveiled in 2022.

According to a press release sent out by the SVGFF President, Carl Dickson speaking on the land mark said: “this has to be the most welcoming news for St Vincent and the Grenadines’ football for many years, and it comes at a time when the sport here and the world over, has to battle with the scourges of the coronavirus pandemic”.

Dickson went on further to say the SVGFF views the announcement as a gift not only to the footballers, fans, and stakeholders of the sport in St Vincent and the Grenadines but to the entire nation as SVG celebrates its 42nd anniversary of independence.

Dickson noted that the SVGFF is presently negotiating to access the necessary funding for the other phases of the project.

