    Tourist season commences, first port call to Kingstown Nov, 11

    The first cruise call to port Kingstown for the season is expected next Thursday, November 11th, 2021.

    Minister of Tourism Carlos James said that cruise ships have been making calls to the Grenadines since August and there is high anticipation for the arrival of the first cruise ship to port Kingstown in almost a year.

    James said that tourists are booking SVG as a destination based on the protocols. He said there are also cruise bubbles which are made to accommodate only vaccinated persons.

    The tourism minister stressed the importance of safety and urged citizens to stay on guard to keep the rate of Covid- 19 infections down.

