Vaccinated travellers entering SVG exempted from hotel quarantine

Vaccinated persons entering SVG no longer have to quarantine in an approved hotel or guest house.

This took effect on Saturday October 30th, 2021, as the Covid- 19 task force revised the entry protocols for travellers.

Previously, vaccinated persons had to mandatory quarantine for 48 hours at their own expense, at a hotel approved by the Ministries of Health and Tourism.

Speaking on the matter on SVGTV‘s View Point programme on Sunday, Health Promotions Officer, Shanika John said that entry protocols still apply except for mandatory quarantine for those who are fully vaccinated.

John explained however that in some instances, persons may still have to quarantine.

The revision of the entry protocols comes at a time when the tourist season commences, and according to John there are specific protocols in place for the tourism sector.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn





Like this: Like Loading...