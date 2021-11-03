42 to 50 percent of the population fully vaccinated in the next two months – Ministry of health new target

Having achieved the first target of administering 42- thousand doses in commemoration of the country’s 42nd anniversary of independence, the Ministry of Health has set a new target to get 42 to 50 percent of the population fully vaccinated in the next two months.

This is according to Health Promotions Officer in the ministry Shanika John on NBC’s Face to Face programme this morning.

John also used the opportunity to thank those who made it possible for the ministry to meet its first target.

No Astrazeneca available in SVG

The health promotions officer said presently no Astrazeneca Covid-19 vaccine is available in the country.

However she noted that the Ministry of Health is working hard to secure some additional doses of the vaccine.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn





Like this: Like Loading...