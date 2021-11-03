SVGTHA ready for tourist season

President of the SVG Hotel Association, Kim Halbich said they are hoping to see improvements in the industry, especially with room stock.

International flights are almost back to normal and according to Halbich, they are working with all partners and stakeholders for a good season.

Halbich noted that the hotel industry took a hard hit from the pandemic as some operators were forced to close their doors and a number of staff were laid off. She said that the subsidy offered by the government has ended and that they are now looking forward to seeing what changes may take place.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn





Like this: Like Loading...