Teachers vaccination rate trending upwards

Minister of Finance Camillo Gonsalves has thanked the nation’s teachers for heeding the call to get vaccinated.

Speaking on We FM’s Issue at Hand programme on Sunday Minister Gonsalves said that vaccination rate among teachers is now trending upwards.

Gonsalves provided the stats of teachers who have been vaccinated thus far.

On Friday to mark the reopening of schools for face to face learning for the first time in almost a year, education minister Curtis King reminded teachers that effective November 19th, 2021, proof of vaccination is required to enter school premises except persons who are exempted from vaccination in accordance with the Statutory Rules and Order 2021.

