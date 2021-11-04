Dr. Thompson views on Covid-19 lock down

While a Covid-19 lockdown could help a country in certain circumstances infectious disease specialist and advisor to the SVG Covid-19 task force Dr. Jerrol Thompson said a lockdown can also have harsh effects and is not a one size fits all situation.

He was at the time speaking about the impacts of lock down on a country’s economy on a recent programme on We Fm

Dr. Thompson noted that lockdowns have now become outdated in many countries with the new measure being getting their population vaccinated against the viral illness.

