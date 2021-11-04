Health promotion officer on mixture of vaccines

With a shortage of Astrazeneca Covid-19 vaccine in the country and over 8 thousand persons yet to take their second dose, Health Promotions Officer Shanika John is encouraging these persons to get fully vaccinated even if the second dose is another vaccine.

On radioTuesday John explained that persons who took the Astrazeneca vaccine as the first dose can use a different vaccine as the second dose noting that according to science the mixture of vaccines is safe and can offer better protection against Covid-19.

According to the latest figures provided by the Ministry of Health, 45-thousand one hundred and forty –seven (45,147) Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in SVG of which 26 thousand six hundred and forty (26,640) have received their first dose and 18-thousand , five hundred and seven (18, 507) have received their second dose .

The health promotions officer explained why it is important that persons get the second dose from the available vaccines.

John spoke briefly on the role out of the digital vaccination certificate encouraging persons who are already fully vaccinated to apply for one.

