Schools not ready for face to face instructions- SVGTU President

With the reopening of some schools for face to face instructions on Monday November 1st, 2021 president of the SVG Teachers Union Oswald Robinson said the schools were not fully prepared and several problems have already been reported to the union.

Robinson was at a time addressing a news conference on Tuesday hosted by the union at its headquarters.

The SVGTU President said that while face to face instructions are very important for students, some are not yet emotionally fit to handle the situations they are facing.

Robinson said Covid-19 is not the only health problem that could affect the students as dengue fever is still a problem in the country.

Schools across St.Vincent and the Grenadines were reopened on Monday November 1st with full face to face classes and a blended format.

The Ministry of Education says the recommended format for the operation of schools across SVG was based on the percentage of staff vaccinated and the adherence to the health protocols.

