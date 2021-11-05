Legal challenge to be brought against Government -SVGTU

Teachers in this country have been classified as frontline workers and they have until November 19th to get vaccinated, which at such time will be a requirement to enter school premises except those who have been exempted from vaccination in accordance with Public Health Amendment Act 2021 or the Statutory Rules and Order 2021.

Not in support of this policy by the government, President of the St.Vincent and the Grenadines Teachers Union Oswald Robinson said they are ready to put up a serious legal challenge for their members who will not meet the November 19th deadline.

One of the lawyers representing the teachers union in the matter is Zita Barnwell who at Tuesday’s news conference explained what the recently gazetted public health (public bodies special measures) are all about

Barnwell elaborated on the consequences that teachers can face according to the Statutory Rules and Order if they refuse to become vaccinated by the November 19th deadline.

Story by N.Davis

