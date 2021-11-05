New laws will be brought to Parliament to address internet problems – Camillo Gonsalves

A new piece of legislation will be brought before parliament early next year to address some of the issues that consumers are facing with their broadband internet service.

So said Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Information Technology Camillo Gonsalves on WE FM’s Issue at Hand programme on Sunday.

Minister Gonsalves said it is his hope that the legislation can be push through in January or February next year and that the aim is to give regulators a lot more teeth to deal with the things in which most people complain about in regards to their internet service.

Gonsalves said competition will drive innovations and improvements in the current broadband space.

The government minister said that resolving the internet issues facing customers is a major part of the government’s plan for digital transformation which they are hoping to accomplish in the coming year.

Story by: N.Davis

