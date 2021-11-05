Uptake in frontline workers taking vaccine — PM

Frontline workers have about two weeks to get vaccinated or find new jobs under the Public Health Amendment Act 2021 .

Speaking on radio Wednesday, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said that the vaccination numbers are increasing especially among workers in hospitals and clinics. He gave an update on the most recent figures noting that the numbers are encouraging.

In regards to police officers, PM Gonsalves said that while the numbers are also improving, there still seems to be some level of hesitancy.

The prime minister said that it is also his hope that more church leaders will come to the understanding of the importance of vaccines in the fight against Covid-19.

Story by L.Kydd

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn





Like this: Like Loading...