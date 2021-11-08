Covid-19 contact tracing are being done in several school

After the reopening of schools for face to face learning on Monday, Novemebr 1st, several schools have reportedly been impacted by Covid-19. This is according to Health Promotions Officer Shanika John who was on NBC’s Face to Face radio programme on Friday. John said that contact tracing has started but noted that there is strong adherence to protocols. The health promotions officer pointed out that if a positive case of Covid-19 is detected at a school, the entire school does not necessarily have to close.

John further encouraged parents to speak to their children of the importance of following the Covid-19 protocols especially when they are at school.

The health promotions officer said that the Ministry of Health is working along with the teachers to provide education on the Covid-19 vaccine.

