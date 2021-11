Pregnant women and those who are thinking of getting pregnant in this Covid-19 pandemic are strongly advised to take the Covid-19 vaccines. This advise came from Health Promotions Officer Shanika John who was on NBC’s Face to Face programme Friday where she outlined the risk of getting the Covid-19 infections while pregnant and not vaccinated.

The health promotions officer further explained the process persons must follow to be exempted from taking the Covid-19 vaccines.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn





Like this: Like Loading...