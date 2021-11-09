Challenges with the blended learning approach

Anxiety and fatigue are two of the mental health problems that have been observed in teachers and students as they try to transition in the blended learning approach.

Schools across St.Vincent and the Grenadines were reopened on Monday November 1st 2021 with full face to face classes and a blended format.

The recommended format for the operation of schools island-wide was based on the percentage of staff vaccinated and the adherence to the health protocols.

Speaking on NBC radio Face to Face programme Monday counsellor and lecturer at the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Andrea Gaymes Mohess said some parents, teachers and students are finding it very difficult to adjust to the blended learning format.

While there are challenges with the blended learning format, Mohess said the majority of children are relieved to be back in the classroom which is an environment they are accustomed to.

Story by N.Davis

