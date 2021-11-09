PM urges Vincentians to keep their surroundings clean

With dengue fever still being a problem on the island Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves is appealing to Vincentians to keep their surroundings clean to reduce the breeding sites of the Aedes Aegypti mosquitoes which are responsible for the spread of dengue fever.

The prime minister was at the time speaking on NBC radio on Friday.

Prime Minister Gonsalves noted that so far there are one hundred and twenty four confirmed cases of dengue fever in the country.

The prime minister further spoke on the deaths due to dengue fever over the last year which at January 2021 stood at 8 including five children.

In a circular issued on Friday to all heads of educational institutions, the Ministry of Education said that with immediate effect schools are to revert to the recommendations provided by the Chief Medical Officer – CMO that were implemented during the last academic year to reduce the spread of dengue fever.

According to the ministry, all students are permitted to wear long pants, tights and long sleeve tops if their parents desire for them to do so and urged all stakeholders to work together to provide a safe environment for all users of schools.

Story by N.Davis

