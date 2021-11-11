Mercy Committee pardons 4 prisoners

Three prisoners were released from Her Majesty’s Prisons through the Mercy Committee this week.

Myron Samuel, a resident of Layou who was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment for unlicenced firearm and ammunition pardoned by the Mercy Committee based on health reasons.

He however has some conditions to meet as a free man. He is expected to report to the Layou police station 3 times weekly between the hours 9am and 6 pm.

Samuel will also undergo counseling and is not permitted to leave the state unless for medical reasons and is given permission to do so by the chairman of the Mercy Committee.

The other prisoner who received a pardon is Danroy Laborde who was sentenced to 3 months imprisonment for assault. He was not given any terms or conditions to meet for his release.

The other lucky prisoner who received a pardon is Zachra Haywood from Richmond Hill, Kingstown.

SVGTV was also reliably informed that a fourth person is expected to receive a pardon from the Mercy Committee.

by N.Davis

