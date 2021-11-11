Schools COVID-19 vaccination programme progressing well but can be better – PM

The COVID-19 vaccination programme in schools is progressing well however the numbers can be better in some schools particularly in the Grenadines.

That’s according to Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves who on radio yesterday said of the 61 primary schools island-wide 20 schools as of Monday November 8th 2021 have over 60% vaccination coverage of staff who are either fully vaccinated or partially vaccinated with one dose.

For the secondary schools, PM Gonsalves said 11 of 25 schools which he had figures for show a 60% vaccination rate. He however noted that there is some resistance in a few schools however these individuals will have to be further persuaded to take the jab.

