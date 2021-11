According to Prime Minister Gonsalves there are over 700 police men and women including members of the coast guard and the fire department who have either been fully or partially vaccinated.

As for the community nursing service, PM Gonsalves said as of Monday November 8th the vaccination rate was at 73%.

The prison service reportedly has over 70% of staff vaccinated and 110 out of the 388 prisoners taking at least one dose of the jab.

