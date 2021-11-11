Vaccination rate at airports and ports is not good – PM

While improvements have been noted among nurses, teachers and the police taking the jab Prime Minister Gonsalves said the uptick at the airports and ports is not good.

As the November 19th deadline draws near for all frontline workers in the country to get vaccinated by at least taking one dose of the jab or find another job, the prime minister has reiterated his appeal for everyone to get vaccinated noting that he is confident good sense will prevail and urged union leaders to support the cause.

The latest figures provided by the health authorities on Tuesday indicate that forty seven thousand seven hundred and eighty-eight (47,788) vaccines have been administered in the country thus far. Of this figure twenty seven thousand eight hundred and twenty eight (27, 828) persons have received a first dose of the available COVID-19 vaccines with nineteen thousand nine hundred and sixty (19,960) receiving their second dose and are considered fully vaccinated.

