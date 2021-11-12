    Latest
    Omnibus operators encouraged to adhere to COVID-19 protocols

    With concern for the nation’s children, President of the SVG Teacher’s Union Oswald Robinson is urging omnibus operators  to continue to adhere to the  COVID-19 protocols.

    Speaking with SVGTV News earlier this week Robinson also appealed to passengers to do their part to create a safe environment for all while commuting on omnibuses.

    The Royal SVG Police Force is also appealing to the operators of public transportation to continue to adhere to the protocols and guidelines which have been established, as part of the country’s national response to COVID-19.

    The latest appeal was made by Constable Kaliym Woods, during the Traffic Highlights program aired on NBC radio.

    Constable Woods said public transpor can play their part in reducing the spread of COVID-19, by complying with the guidelines.

    He is also reminding omnibus operators about the number of passengers they are allowed to carry during this time.

