Despite pushback Government has been reasonable with COVID-19 regulations – PM

Despite some push backs and criticisms Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves says his government has been reasonable as it relates to the new COVID-19 regulations in respect to vaccination for frontline workers.

The prime minister was at the time speaking on WE FM’s Issues at Hand program on Sunday.

Responding to the question of what will happen after the November 19th deadline given to public servants, classified as front line workers to take the jab; the prime minister noted that there will be a ten day grace period in accordance with the law and that after tens days of being absent from work a person may be deem as having abandoned his or her job.

Noting that the rules may differ as it relates to police officers, the prime minister however noted a regulation is to be published which puts police officers during the period of the public health emergency on the same footing as other public servants.

PM Gonsalves reiterated his appeal for all Vincentians and more so, front line workers to get vaccinated, stressing that he does not want anyone to lose their job over taking the jab.

