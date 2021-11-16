Do not let your guards down- Forbes

With high winds expected across the island for this week, director of the National Emergency Management Organization- NEMO Michelle Forbes is appealing to seafarers to be vigilant and mindful on their sailing journey.

Speaking on NBC radio Face to Face program this on Monday, Forbes said that though 15 days remain before the 2021 hurricane season comes to an end on November 30th, anything is possible and persons should not let their guards down.

Forbes further encouraged home owners to continue to clear the drains and cut hanging trees over their homes to avoid hazards.

