Lahar modelling and mapping workshop

The Seismic Research Centre in collaboration with the University of Bristol in the UK will be hosting a workshop at NEMO’s headquarters on Wednesday November 17th.

The workshop will focus on lahars modelling and mapping.

NEMO Director Michelle Forbes said that the workshop is part of the UWIi Seismic team’s project in the monitoring of La Soufriere volcano and subsequent lahars or mudflows

Forbes further spoke on the importance of monitoring lahars especially in communities in the red zone during the rainy season noting this is the wettest month of the season.

