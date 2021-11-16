National awards to be increased-Education Minister

Minister of Education Curtis King said that this year will see an increase in the number of national awards based on the results seen thus far from.

He however noted that they are awaiting the final result from the Caribbean Examination Council-CXC after which they will be in position to announce this year’s scholars.

The preliminary results of the August 2021 Caribbean Examinations Council Secondary Education Certificate Examinations (CSEC) were received on October 29 the, 2021 indicate that approximately 83.48% of the subject entries were awarded grades 1 – 3 (the corresponding figure in 2020 was 81.86% and 77.33% in 2019), with eleven schools recording percentage pass rates of 80% or more.

The top three students at CSEC this year are Kajé Jack of the St. Vincent Grammar School– sat 14 subjects and obtained 14 grade ones. Anjú Dowers of the Mountain View Academy -sat 16 subjects; obtained 13 grade ones, 2 grade twos and 1 grade three. Akayla Crichton of the Girls’ High School – sat 14 subjects; obtained 11 grade ones and 3 grade twos.

