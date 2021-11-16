Theft and wounding charge for labourer and mechanic

The police here have arrested and charged Alison Gibson, a 38-year-old labourer of Kingstown with the offence of theft.

The accused allegedly stole several items valued at seven hundred and twenty EC dollars ( $720.00ecc) and sixty canadian dollars ( $60.00cnd) in cash, the property of a 54-year-old businesswoman of Argyle.

The incident occurred on September 22nd at Egmont Street in Kingstown.

Gibson is expected to appear before the magistrate court to answer the charge.

The police have also arrested and charged Anthony Sutherland, a 46-year-old mechanic of Glenside with the offence of wounding.

The accused allegedly unlawfully and maliciously wounded a 56-year-old mechanic of La Croix, by striking him on the left side of his face with a hatchet in Mesopotamia on October 7th 2021.

Sutherland is also expected to appear before the magistrate court to answer the charge.

