All but 25 enforcement officers expected to take the COVID-19 vaccines

The leadership of the RSVG Police Force expects that all officers except twenty five ( 25) would take the COVID-19 vaccine as recommended under the Public Health Act 2021, as frontline workers.

This is according to Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves who on Boom FM on Monday said more may choose not to get vaccinated by the November 19th deadline and even after the 10 day grace period.

The prime minister said if that is the case there would be a smaller police force but a more efficient one.

Thus far of the one thousand three hundred (1,300) police officers with the RSVG Police Force, eight hundred (800) have already taken the jab and prime minister Gonsalves expressed how happy he was to see the recent vaccine uptake among the law enforcement officers .

Outlining several new strategies and plans for the RSVG Police Force Prime Minister Gonsalves is confident the force can operate with only 800 officers.

Under the government’s Statutory Rules and Order 2021 police officers and all other frontline workers have until November 19th, to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or find another job.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn





Like this: Like Loading...