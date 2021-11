Minister of Education Curtis King has expressed concerns about the rate of dropouts at secondary schools throughout the country.

Minister King said on radio on Sunday that while there is a significant improvement with the performance of students at the external examinations there is a concern with the extent of school dropouts.

Minister king said education officials will be seeking to find out why some students are not attending schools.

