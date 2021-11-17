Numerous challenges facing schools says principal

Educator Adonis Charles who presented the CW Prescod Memorial Lecture Monday evening said while there have been a significant amount of upgrades in the education system over the years there are still a lot of flaws which must be ironed out.

Charles said a frank and open conversation is needed between government officials, teachers and principals to identify some of these problems affecting the education system so that action can be taken to address them.

Speaking on inclusive education Charles said this is one the main challenges facing schools island-wide. He noted that while it is feasible or can work, more resources will need to be put in place so that teachers are more equipped and trained to deal with children who are differently abled.

Listing a number of medical problems that are facing students in schools, the educator said that he is very disappointed with the absence of screening for these defects and said the government needs to use its resources to assist parents identify some of these issues in their children from an early stage.

Other activities for Teachers Solidarity Week are a panel discussion which was held on Tuesday night. Wednesday is the annual general meeting of theSVGTU; a cultural showcase will be held on Thursday; the annual Solidarity Rally on Friday and the president’s awards on Saturday.

Story by N.Davis

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn





Like this: Like Loading...