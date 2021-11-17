SVGTU seeks to have members purchase lands at a cheaper price

Officials of the SVG Teacher’s Union will be assisting teachers in negotiating with land owners to purchase lands at a cheaper price.

This is according to President of the SVGTU Oswald Robinson who was delivering brief remarks at the virtually held CW Prescod Memorial Lecture Monday evening as part of activities to mark Teachers Solidarity Week 2021 being held under the theme” Teachers Overcoming Obstacles: Making Our Mark in Challenging Times”.

Robinson said the initiative is being undertaken to particularly assist teachers who were impacted by the recent eruption of La Soufriere volcano.

Robinson used the opportunity to further encourage teachers to take the necessary precautions to stay safe and healthy as they engaged in face to face instructions.

Story by N.Davis

