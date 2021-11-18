Categories of workers who will be impacted by new COVID-19 rules and regulations

With just two days left for frontline workers in SVG to take at least take one dose of the available COVID-19 vaccines, one more category of workers have been added to the list of those who will be impacted by the new COVID-19 Rules and Regulations which will come into effect on Friday November 19th, 2021.

The update on the Statutory Rules and Orders 2021 was provided by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves on radio yesterday.

Prime Minister Gonsalves gave a further reminder of the thirteen ( 13) categories of workers who will be impacted by the new COVID-19 Rules and Regulations which were issued on October 19th 2021 and will come into effect on Friday November 19th, 2021.

The prime minister said that he knows people are keen to know what will take place on Friday but in the meantime he is encouraging all frontline workers to get vaccinated.

PM Gonsalves also urged public sector workers who are not in the frontline categories and who are not yet vaccinated to do so or ensure they take the required two weeks COVID-19 test or face the penalty.

Be mindful of the persons who encourage you not to take the COVID-19 vaccines

Prime minister Dr Gonsalves said frontline workers need to be mindful of the persons who are encouraging them not to take the COVID-19 vaccines as they might be waiting for the opportunity to take their jobs.

