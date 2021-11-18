Don’t force vaccination – Opposition Leader

Opposition Leader Dr. Godwin Friday said the government’s approach in setting deadlines for people to be vaccinated against the viral illness is wrong.

On Boom FM yesterday morning Dr. Friday said the government has to realise that its unilateral approach to hand down the hammer on frontline workers to get vaccinated or risk losing their jobs is not going to work

The opposition leader said instead of dividing the people the government should take the blame for not engaging them enough in the matter.

Dr. Friday said while some people philosophically are against taking the jab, it is his view that the majority are not confident the vaccines will help rather than harm them, and that is the major challenge facing the authorities which they should try to address rather than giving deadlines for people to get vaccinated

Making it clear that he is not against vaccination but against force vaccination, the Opposition leader said while he would like to see everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated do so as he believes it can protect them against the viral illness, everyone must come to this realization by themselves and not by force or threats.

