Min. of health expresses dissatisfaction with the amount of large gatherings in SVG despite regulations

The Ministry of Health is not satisfied with the number of large gatherings that are still taking place across SVG despite the regulations.

Speaking on WEFM on Tuesday Health Promotion Officer Shanika John said that this is one of the main challenges facing the Ministry of Health in its efforts to stem the spread of the viral illness and prevent another outbreak.

The health promotions officer said though in recent times the COVID-19 numbers in the country have been trending downwards, persons should not become complacent and to continue to follow all necessary protocols.

Misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccines and the pandemic is another challenge that is affecting the ministry’s efforts to get more persons vaccinated. John said it is important that persons get their information from reliable sources or seek advice from their doctors.

