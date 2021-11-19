60 percent of teachers vaccinated

The government vaccination policy for all frontline workers to take at least one dose of the available COVID-19 vaccines is expected to come into effect on Friday, November 19th 2021 with a grace period of ten days.

The policy applies to thirteen categories of workers including nurses, teachers, police officers, port workers ect.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said as of Monday November 15th 2021, 60 percent of primary and secondary school teachers have been vaccinated while at the technical institutions the vaccination rate is 56 percent.

PM Gonsalves made it clear that teachers who refused to get vaccinated and abandon their job because of the vaccination policy will not be compensated for their years of service.

The prime minister said teachers have no reason not to get vaccinated except those with exemption for various reasons.

