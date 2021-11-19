82% of RSVGPF vaccinated

The vaccination rate among police officers is said to have increased significantly over the last few days with the numbers jumping to 82% as of Wednesday November 17th .

This is according to Commissioner of Police Colin John who was speaking on Boom FM yesterday morning. Commissioner John said it is his hope that all members of the RSVGPF will get vaccinated, however he has received a few applications for exemption.

Currently there are approximately eleven hundred officers serving with the RSVG Police Force and according to Commissioner John less than twenty officers have either resigned or retired as a result of not wanting to comply with the vaccination policy for front line workers.

Commissioner John said contingency plans are however in place for officers who refused to take the jab and leave the job, noting that interviews with vaccinated applicants are being conducted as they will soon be recruiting new members.

Commenting on a recent statement by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, in which he said the RSVG Police Force can operate with 800 officers if it came to that; Commissioner John said even though resources may be limited it is possible.

The vaccination rate of some other frontline workers as of Monday November 15th, port-60 percent, at the Argyle International Airport-67% and prison officers 85 percent.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn





Like this: Like Loading...