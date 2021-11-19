SVGTU legal team advises teachers not to resign or retire because of the government’s vaccination policy

The legal team of the SVG Teacher’s Union has advised teachers who will not be meeting the deadline to get vaccinated to show up on the job as usual and not to resign or retire over the matter.

This is according to President of the Teachers Union Oswald Robinson who was addressing a panel discussion on Tuesday as part of activities to mark Teacher’s Solidarity Week.

Robinson encouraged teachers to stand together in this challenge vaccinated or not. He said the union and its legal team are prepared to fight on behalf of all affected teachers.

President of the Barbados Union of Teachers Pedro Shepherd also urged the nation’s teachers to stand firm on their principle.

General Secretary of the Caribbean Union of Teachers Don Howell urged teachers in SVG not to let the COVID-19 vaccination mandate divide them.

President of the Trinidad and Tobago Union of Teachers Antonia Tekah- Defreitas also encouraged all teachers in SVG to be part of every meeting being held in preparation for the defense of the unvaccinated.

