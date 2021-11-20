Christmas season and vaccinated events

As the Christmas season approaches Vincentians are being encouraged not to let their guards down to prevent another spike in COVID-19 cases on the island.

On radio this week, Health Promotions Officer Shanika John said they are currently in the process of reviewing some fully vaccinated events for the Christmas season.

John said that measures will be put in place for nationals to have an enjoyable Christmas season but a safe one.

The health promotions officer said it is also best that persons avoid large shopping areas where they are not sure of the person’s vaccination or COVID-19 status. She said the Ministry of Health will be working along with the relevant authorities to ensure the enforcement of the COVID-19 protocols so that the COVID-19 numbers will continue to trend downwards even after the Christmas season.

