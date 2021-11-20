SVG receives 2 field hospitals worth US 1.34 million dollars

Two field hospitals worth 1.34 million US dollars were handed over on Thursday to the government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines from the US government through its southern command based in Barbados.

The donation of the field hospitals is part of the humanitarian assistance programme set up by the United States southern command.

Speaking at the handing over ceremony at the ET Joshua Tarmac Director of the National Emergency Management Organisation – Michele Forbes gave an overview on how they were able to procure the two field hospitals.

DiDirector of the Exercise and Coalition Affairs with the US southern command Kevin Bostick said that the donation of the field hospitals from the US government to SVG will help to strengthen the bond between the two countries.

Minister of Health, Wellness and the Environment St. Clair Prince thanked the US government for its kind gesture noting that the field hospitals will help to ease the burden on the health facilities in SVG due to the COVID-19 pandemic and other challenges.

The field hospitals are currently set up at the decommissioned ET Joshua Tarmac however Minister Prince said they will be used at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital and at the Bequia Hospital.

The ribbon cutting at yesterday’s handing ceremony was done by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves and US Ambassador to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean Her Execllency Linda Tagliatela .

