Cable and wireless donates tablets

The Cable and Wireless Charitable Foundation on Thursday handed over 75 tablets to the Ministry of Education to donate to students in the red and orange zones who had their device damaged or destroyed by the eruption of La Soufriere volcano.

The donation of the tablets forms part of the company’s annual mission week and it is the hope that the tablets will help the children stay connected with their online classes.

Minister of Education Curtis King who was present at the handing over ceremony, said the donation is a welcomed one, as students in the red and orange zones who were severely affected by the April volcanic eruption, are on their way back to some level of normalcy.

Minster King also noted that the education system has been affected by different factors with the mode of education changing, hence the ministry has to think outside of the box to continue to provide quality education to the nation’s children.

Minister King also appealed to parents and the students who will be receiving the tablets to take care of the devices.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn





Like this: Like Loading...