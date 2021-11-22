Government’s vaccination policy immoral and evil says PSU president

In a telephone interview with SVGTV News President of the PSU Elroy Bouche said the government should reconsider putting workers income and jobs on the line by cancelling its vaccination policy.

Boucher said that vaccination is not the only way to protect workers from COVID-19 as there are instances in different countries where persons now have to take a fourth shot.

The PSU president further urged public servants who will not take the vaccines not to stay away from their jobs. Boucher said whatever actions the government takes against them they should always record because the PSU’s legal team is prepared to fight for them in court.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn





Like this: Like Loading...