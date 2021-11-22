Public Health Rules of 2021 comes into effect today

Front line workers who were expected to take at least one dose of the available COVID-19 vaccines on Friday November 19th, 2021 were given two more days to do so before the government’s vaccination policy comes into effect.

Under the Statutory Rules and Orders number 28 of the Public Health Rules of 2021, workers in 13 categories identified as frontline workers are expected to present proof of vaccination to their supervisors and failure to do so they will be deemed as absent from duty without leave.

However on radio Friday, Health Promotions Officer in the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment Shanika John, said the Statutory Rules and Order will now come into effect on Monday November 22nd. 2021.

John is advising frontline workers to make the right choice in the situation.

