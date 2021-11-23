Education minister says majority of teachers following the government’s vaccination policy

Not only have there been an uptake in the vaccination rate among teachers but those who have not yet taken the jab are following the Statutory Rules and Order to seek medical or religious exemption for not doing so.

This is according to Minister of Education Curtis King who was speaking on the government’s vaccination policy on radio.

Disclosing the vaccination stats among teachers, Minister King said that he is very thankful for those who have already taken the jab.

Minister King used the opportunity to further encourage teachers to do what is necessary whether to get vaccinated or apply for an exemption to ensure that students continue their education.

Responding to a letter from the St Vincent and the Grenadines Teacher Union which has been circulating on social media calling for teachers to go on a “go slow”, the education minister urged teachers who are vaccinated to go to school and do their required work.

Minister King said within the teachers union there is a lack of understanding about the government’s vaccination policy.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn





Like this: Like Loading...