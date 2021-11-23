Erupting phase of La Soufriere volcano has ended says lead scientist

The monitoring of La Soufriere volcano will return to what it was before the eruption period started.

This is according to lead scientist monitoring the volcano professor Richard Robertson who on radio on Friday said the erupting phase has come to an end and the UWI Seismic Research Centre will no longer have a team coming to the country to monitor the activities.

Professor Robertson said the Seismic Research Centre will however continue to provide support to the local monitoring team.

The volcano alert level remains at yellow. Professor Robertson said that though the volcanic eruptions have ended, several seismic activities such as steaming, periodical earthquakes and hotspots are still likely to be observed.

