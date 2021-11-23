Go to work but go slow – SVGTU President

Reaffirming their commitment to the nation’s teachers, President of the SVG Teachers Union Oswald Robinson said everything will be done within the confines of the law to ensure teachers rights are protected.

At a news conference yesterday, Robinson said he is happy that the SVGTU has formed allies with other organisations fighting for the same cause, noting that a lot of injustices are taking place in the country.

Robinson said the majority of the nation’s teachers have shown that they are committed to quality education and called on parents, students and the rest of civil society to stand together with teachers hand in hand to ensure justice for all.

Noting that many teachers have been experiencing a lot of stress because of the vaccination mandate, the Teachers Union President said even though a lot of teachers have gone ahead and take the jab they did not do so freely, maintaining the position that the union is not against vaccination but mandatory vaccination. Robinson said the union has been given a mandate from members and their first course of action is to encourage teachers to go to work but engage in a go slow

Robinson said the SVGTU continue to take action to protect the vaccinated and unvaccinated

