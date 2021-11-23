Government’s COVID-19 vaccination policy for all frontline workers is now in effect.

The government’s vaccination policy for all frontline workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19 is now in effect.

The deadline given for these workers to take at least one dose of the available COVID-19 vaccines was Friday November 19th, 2021 however they were given until the end of the weekend to do so.

Under the Statutory Rules and Orders number 28 at least 13 categories of workers are mandated to take a COVID-19 jab in order to continue working in their respective jobs.

Failure to be vaccinated will not only mean these frontline workers have committed a misconduct , it will also result in them being deemed to be absent from duty without leave.

The Public Service Regulations say any worker who is absent from duty without leave for 10 working days, unless declared otherwise by the Public Service Commission, shall be deemed to have resigned from their office and ceases to be an employee of the state.

Employees who are not frontline workers are required at certain times to present a negative rapid or PCR test to their supervisors on reporting to work and failure to do so will also be considered misconduct.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn





Like this: Like Loading...