90 percent vaccination rate recorded in several of the 13 categories of frontline workers

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves yesterday reported that a 90 percent vaccination rate has been recorded in several of the 13 categories of frontline workers required to take the COVID-19 jab as part of the government’ vaccination policy under the Public Health Amendment Act 2021.

The 13 categories of frontline workers were impacted by the new COVID-19 rules and regulations which came into effect on Monday November 22nd 2021.

These workers were given the option to get vaccinated or leave their job after a 10 days grace period.

Speaking on the matter on radio yesterday morning, Prime Minister Gonsalves said that he has been getting good reviews on the requirements for vaccination against COVID-19 for frontline workers and strategic employees.

The prime minister commended the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force for having over 90 percent of police officers vaccinated. He however noted that a large number of auxiliary officers are still pushing back on getting vaccinated.

Prime Minister Gonsalves further appealed to other frontline workers who have not yet taken the jab to get an exemption to do so soon, noting that he does not want anyone to lose their jobs as a result of the vaccination polic

